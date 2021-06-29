EU extends COVID-19 vaccines export transparency and authorisation mechanism

Import and export rules | Brussels, 30 June 2021

The EU has today extended until 30 September 2021 the COVID-19 vaccines export transparency and authorisation mechanism in its current form.

The purpose of the mechanism is to secure deliveries of vaccines to Europeans in line with companies’ contractual obligations. The system currently in place has significantly improved the transparency of vaccines production, deliveries and supply chains. It has also shown that the EU is a global leader in terms of vaccines exports. The EU remains fully committed to the principles of international solidarity and international responsibility. Vulnerable, low- and middle-income countries will continue to be exempted from the scope of the mechanism.

For more information

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1071 of 29 June 2021 Frequently asked questions