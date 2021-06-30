Top 5 Vacation Spots in Texas That Every Person Must Visit At Least Once – Traveling America With Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Star State, Texas, is the second-largest state in the United States. Its sheer size offers so much to visitors, and that's what guarantees that your Texas vacation will be unforgettable no matter what type of getaway you choose.
As Matthew Keezer points out, while there are plenty of things to do and attractions to visit in Texas, these are the five locations that every person must see if they come to Texas
Matthew Keezer also advises those planning to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
Austin
The capital city of Texas is a popular tourist destination in the Lone Star State. Music fans, outdoor enthusiasts, and foodies - they all flock to this city to immerse themselves in its diverse culture. Also known as the "Live Music Capital of the World," Austin attracts many great performers, particularly during the popular music festival Austin City Limits. As Matt points out, the three things you don't want to miss out on are - bar-hopping on 6th Street, shopping on South Congress Avenue and hiking the Greenbelt.
Capitol Peak - Palo Duro Canyon, Amarillo
Amarillo may not come to mind as a top vacation destination, but this northern Texas city has many things to offer to its visitors – for example, the incredible attractions such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park or Caddilac Ranch. However, as Matthew Keezer points out, the Amarillo will be most interesting to history lovers as they can explore the relics of Route 66, which runs through Amarillo.
Enchanted Rock, Fredericksburg
Antique shoppers, wine enthusiasts, and wildflower enthusiasts all flock to Fredericksburg for a fun-filled weekend. That is the main reason why this Hill Country treasure has grown in popularity over the last decade.
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, located in Fredericksburg, is one of Texas' most popular state parks, drawing campers, hikers, and climbers from all over the state year-round. Matthew Keezer's advice? Take a drive around the Willow City Loop to see the breathtaking views of Texas wildflowers that the area has to offer during the beautiful spring months.
The Alamo, San Antonio
Many visitors come to San Antonio to see the Alamo, one of Texas' most famous historical sites. San Antonio, however, is more than just this iconic historic site. San Antonio has many family-friendly attractions too. For example, the San Antonio Zoo and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Matthew Keezer adds that after you've finished exploring the Alamo, you should head to the Riverwalk for a boat ride or a gourmet meal.
Galveston Island
Galveston is a popular destination for honeymooners, families, and spring breakers alike, who come to enjoy a relaxing vacation in this coastal city. This Texas city has a lot to offer visitors of all kinds, including a Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Moody Gardens, and numerous historical attractions such as Bishop's Palace and Moody Mansion. Matthew Keezer suggests that all travelers that visit Galveston should enjoy a day at the beach, have a stroll along the Seawall, and visit Pleasure Pier (a place with fun and exciting rides).
