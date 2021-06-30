/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "The Global New Energy Vehicle Landscape Is Undergoing New Changes". As the supply of new energy vehicles in China is becoming increasingly diversified and competitive. There is hope for the emergence of world-class new energy vehicle giants in the Chinese market, which will help the Chinese industry chain to grow bigger and stronger.



XPENG Inc is expected to be the first smart electric vehicle stock listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the same time, the company will also become the first dual primary listing Chinese concept stock in both the US and Hong Kong this year. XPENG Inc's listing in Hong Kong will allow investors in mainland China to share in the company's growth and enhance public recognition of its brand. Related links: https://en.xiaopeng.com/news/news_info/3875.html .

The latest statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers show that by the end of May this year, China had about 5.8 million new energy vehicles, accounting for about 50% of the global total of new energy vehicles. As of April 2021, China has built 65,000 charging stations, 644 switching stations, 1.87 million charging piles of various types, and a highway fast-charging network covering 176 cities and more than 50,000 kilometers.

After more than 10 years of development, China's new energy vehicle industry chain upstream and downstream effectively through the battery, motor, electric control and other core technologies to achieve independent control, the overall level of industrial development in the international forefront. At the same time, the supporting environment for new energy vehicles is becoming more and more perfect.

In recent years, a number of China-concept high-tech stocks have landed on NASDAQ, such as XPENG Inc, Li Auto Inc, PinDuoDuo, etc., representing the growing investment enthusiasm of global investors in the fast-growing Chinese high-tech sector.

