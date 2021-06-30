Special Envoy for Libya and international partners urge Libyan actors including Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) members to expeditiously establish the constitutional basis for elections

In the context of the ongoing meeting of the LPDF in Switzerland, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš, held today consultations with representatives of France, Germany, Italy, UK, and US (P3+2 ), following telephone conversations in the previous days with some other international partners including Russia and Morocco and Libyan high-level representatives to discuss progress made so far towards the implementation of the LPDF Roadmap, in line with the Berlin II Conference Conclusions and the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2570 (2021), including the need to have an agreed constitutional base as soon as possible to enable holding the national elections on 24 December 2021.

The international partners encouraged all relevant Libyan actors, in particular, the LPDF members gathered in Switzerland to make progress on their pledges to facilitate holding the national elections on 24 December by developing a consensual proposal on the constitutional basis for the election, upholding by this their commitment to the people of Libya to facilitate holding of the elections.

The international partners reiterated their support for holding the elections as stipulated in the LPDF Roadmap and for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement including the opening of the coastal road, as well as the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces without any delay in accordance with UNSCRs 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021).

The Special Envoy and international community members renew their call on all relevant actors and institutions in Libya to comply with UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 and 2571, the LPDF Roadmap, and Berlin II conclusions, to live up to their national responsibilities and facilitate the constitutional basis and enact the legal framework to enable the holding of national elections on 24 December.

The Special Envoy welcomes the EU Council decision on 21 June to “clarify that the criteria for the imposition of restrictive measures (in view of the situation in Libya) also include persons and entities obstructing or undermining the elections planned for in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap. This is in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution 2571 (2021).”