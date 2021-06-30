CAMI Continues to Expand, Opens Applications for its 3rd Urban Air Policy Collaborative (UAPC) Cohort
The Community Air Policy Initiative continues to emerge as the preeminent voice educating and empowering state & local decision makers in Advanced Air MobilitySEATTLE, WA, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) celebrated the conclusion of its second Urban Air Policy Collaborative (UAPC) Cohort in June after nine deep-dive educational sessions spanning five months. Topics covered included fundamentals of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), including both regional and urban air mobility (RAM / UAM), eVTOL aircraft information, social equity considerations, integration of AAM with existing transportation, community and environmental impacts, and planning for AAM.
Fred Judson, UAS Director at the Ohio UAS Center, participated in the most recent cohort and had the following to say about their experience: “The Ohio UAS Center has gained practical and insightful information as being part of the CAMI [UAPC] Cohort for the benefits and challenges in building and enhancing a true three-dimensional transportation system called advanced air mobility. We look forward to continued collaborative efforts with CAMI and supporting DriveOhio’s FlyOhio AAM incentives through NASA’s AAM Community Planning and Integration Annex in support of the NASA AAM National Campaign.”
The next UAPC cohort will convene in September 2021. Applications from jurisdictions that are interested in participating are encouraged to apply through August 15, 2021 by emailing contact@communityairmobility.org. UAPC Cohorts are open to public agencies that are interested in advanced air mobility. Past cohorts have included staff from departments of transportation, aviation divisions, cities, counties, tribes, states, airports, and transit authorities. More details on admission and the curriculum are available at communityaimobility.org/uapc.
In addition to congratulating the latest UAPC cohort graduates, CAMI would like to welcome its newest member, NUAIR. Tim Lawton, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for NUAIR stated: “NUAIR is actively involved with both the FAA and NASA on meaningful projects to shape future aviation, including the development of high-density vertiport operations, as part of NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility initiative. We joined CAMI to help bridge the gap between federal and local AAM initiatives, share our expertise in advanced unmanned aircraft operations and educate the general public on the latest AAM advancements.”
CAMI also welcomes its newest Expert Contributor: Chris Sequeira, Founder and Principal, CJSC LLC, has helped create and refine some of the most important environmental policies, guidance, and analysis tools in United States Aviation. During his time at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Chris developed a number of key community engagement and environmental impact tools and subsequently has gained extensive experience providing environmental analysis and community engagement services to airports of all sizes, including major hub airports. CAMI welcomes Chris, his expertise, and his passion for environmental justice in AAM integration to the team.
Also welcomed to the CAMI team are Alex Hall and Audrey Covert. Alex is a long time CAMI Expert Contributor with extensive AAM operational experience; she will be expanding her level of involvement with the CAMI team, working to build new content and expand member benefits. Audrey is a PhD student in Dublin, Ireland, and has years of experience in event organization, communications, and organizational administration. Audrey is supporting the CAMI team with a variety of initiatives.
CAMI Co-Founders Executive Director Yolanka Wulff, and Director of Industry and Strategy, Anna Mracek Dietrich, are excited to see the organization emerge as the preeminent voice educating and empowering state and local decision makers. “Well-informed, thoughtful plans on how to integrate AAM into our existing transportation landscapes will go a long way to ensuring that this new industry has the maximum possible benefit for the maximum number of people,” said Yolanka, “We’re excited to see this message being so well-received by a growing group of individuals, organizations, and jurisdictions.”
About CAMI: The nonprofit Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) was founded in July 2019 to support the responsible integration of urban air mobility into communities through education, communication and collaboration. CAMI connects communities and industry by providing resources and education to the decision makers, the public and the media at the state and local level. CAMI is supported by its members, which includes a broad spectrum of stakeholders, and through its programs. For more information on membership or participating in a future cohort, visit www.communityairmobility.org or email contact@communityairmobility.org.
