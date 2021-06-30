Mission Equilibrium: How J-Min Collections Is Leading the Change Towards Sustainable Activewear

The Nation’s Premier Activewear Brand Launches Their New Core Values To Creating Lasting Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world around us changes, we need modern solutions to match. Ac-cording to the Environmental Health Journal, approximately 85% of the clothing that Americans purchase is sent to landfills as solid waste, amounting to 3.8 billion pounds of waste annually or 80 pounds per American, per year. J-Min Collections, the nation’s premier purpose-driven activewear brand, is proud to announce its new commitment to sustainability and #missionequilibrium campaign to cultivate lasting change in making our world a better place.

Founded by Jung Min Jackson, J-Min Collections has always been a company dedicated to helping others through various initiatives, including donating $1.50 of every order to a like-minded nonprofit. Eager to take change into their own hands, J-Min Collections announces their plan to go sustainable using regenerated nylon (Econyl) that comes from ocean pollution. In doing this, J-Min Collections will break free of traditional textile practices to prevent the depletion of the earth's ozone layer, which is a driving force behind global climate change.

As a leading athletic and athleisure brand, J-Min Collections maintains its high-quality standards while simultaneously taking on new core values, launching their #missionequilibrium campaign, and upholding the pledge of the three p’s of sustainability; people, planet, and prosperity. Mission Equilibrium is a complete commitment to transparency, and a call to arms for society to join together in practicing the following values:

EMULATE - Practice scientific and research-based learning to replicate nature’s forms, processes, and eco-systems.

RECONNECT - Strive to better understand nature, how we fit, and emulate biological strategies into our designs

WELL-BEING & PHILANTHROPY - Raising awareness, attention to safety and well-being of customers, and supporting local communities

“We envision the world in equilibrium with plenty: clean water, air, animals and where we be-come the force of restoring rather than degrading it. We invite you all - fitness enthusiasts, nature lovers, adventure seekers, global citizens, entrepreneurs of small business and large organizations, as well as communities - to collaborate and join us as we build our sustainable future.” - Jung Min Jackson, Founder & CEO

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to cultivating impactful change and equilibrium; Jung Min Jackson’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of J-Min Collection's journey to sustainability.

To learn more about J-Min Collections, please visit: www.jmincollections.com

About J-Min Collections

J-Min Collections is an innovative, cutting-edge activewear brand based in Los Angeles. Found-ed in 2021 by Jung Min Jackson, J-Min Collections seeks to help others transform their minds and bodies through purpose-driven activewear. J-Min Collections works hand-in-hand with non-profit organizations around the world to act as a catalyst for change across the board. For every J-Min Collections purchase, $1.50 is donated to a like-minded charity to make positive changes for the planet, and our communities. Breaking free from traditional athletic stigmas, J-Min Collections has a mission to empower and recognize non-conventional athletes in various sports such as dance, hula hooping, etc. As of June 2021, J-Min Collections has committed to a journey of sustainability, adopting a new set of core values to give back to the world we inhabit.

Website: www.jmincollections.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jmincollections

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jmincollections

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jmincollections


For more information or press inquiries, please contact Jung Min Jackson at jmin@jmincollections.com

Jung Min Jackson
J-Min Collections
jmin@jmincollections.com

