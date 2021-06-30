Exciting Recent Events at Treehaus LA, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles California
Treehaus La, is also Los Angeles known for having drip monkey, le petit elefant, Joe Biden's Father, Justice Pillows, Julie Anne More and mincing mockingbirdATWATER VILLAGE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting Recent Events at Treehaus LA, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles California
Treehaus La, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles is known for having drip monkey, le petit elefant, Joe Bidens Father, Justice Pillows, Julie Anne More and mincing mockingbird also had some exciting events in Los Angeles recently.
“Eugene the Shy Dinosaur” - Book Signing.
The book, “Eugene the Shy Dinosaur” was produced during the pandemic shut downs by Erin Dougherty and Levi Frey (aunt/nephew team). Erin wrote the book and Levi did the illustrations. Levi is autistic and drawing is one of his super powers. As you know, autism acceptance is super relevant for Michelle and I because our sons are also autistic. So we thought it was important to support Levi’s endeavors
Freddy 'Skins' Ruvalcaba Virtual Art Show
You can check out more of the event here and enjoy the you tube video experience ...https://youtu.be/pPZHxOueeq4
Freddy is a self taught, Mexican American artist born & raised in LA.
Freddy in his own words: "I found myself at a crossroads looking to shake off what I had grown accustomed to, the LA nightlife and toxic behavior that comes along with it. I wasn’t in a bad place per se, but I was also not in a place of peace. After I abruptly stopped feeding that lifestyle, I found myself yearning for discovery of self."
PATRICK HRUBY - Virtual and Outdoor Art Show
Patrick Hruby is an award winning illustrator and designer. A Los Angeles native, his work is as inspired by the sunny landscape as it is by a love for geometry and all things mid-century. He is one of three members of Clover Scout. An LA based illustration Collective.
His art just makes us happy! I mean, what's not to love?
Michelle and Saralynne
Treehaus LA
323-230-6776
hello@treehausla.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook