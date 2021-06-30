Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,861 in the last 365 days.

Exciting Recent Events at Treehaus LA, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles California

Treehaus La, is also Los Angeles known for having drip monkey, le petit elefant, Joe Biden's Father, Justice Pillows, Julie Anne More and mincing mockingbird

ATWATER VILLAGE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting Recent Events at Treehaus LA, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles California

Treehaus La, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles is known for having drip monkey, le petit elefant, Joe Bidens Father, Justice Pillows, Julie Anne More and mincing mockingbird also had some exciting events in Los Angeles recently.

“Eugene the Shy Dinosaur” - Book Signing.

The book, “Eugene the Shy Dinosaur” was produced during the pandemic shut downs by Erin Dougherty and Levi Frey (aunt/nephew team). Erin wrote the book and Levi did the illustrations. Levi is autistic and drawing is one of his super powers. As you know, autism acceptance is super relevant for Michelle and I because our sons are also autistic. So we thought it was important to support Levi’s endeavors

​​​​​​​Freddy 'Skins' Ruvalcaba Virtual Art Show

You can check out more of the event here and enjoy the you tube video experience ...https://youtu.be/pPZHxOueeq4
Freddy is a self taught, Mexican American artist born & raised in LA.
Freddy in his own words: "I found myself at a crossroads looking to shake off what I had grown accustomed to, the LA nightlife and toxic behavior that comes along with it. I wasn’t in a bad place per se, but I was also not in a place of peace. After I abruptly stopped feeding that lifestyle, I found myself yearning for discovery of self."

PATRICK HRUBY - Virtual and Outdoor Art Show

Patrick Hruby is an award winning illustrator and designer. A Los Angeles native, his work is as inspired by the sunny landscape as it is by a love for geometry and all things mid-century. He is one of three members of Clover Scout. An LA based illustration Collective.
His art just makes us happy! I mean, what's not to love?

Michelle and Saralynne
Treehaus LA
323-230-6776
hello@treehausla.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Exciting Recent Events at Treehaus LA, one of the great boutiques in Los Angeles California

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.