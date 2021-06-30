Tetavi Selected for Microsoft for Startups Designed to Help Startups Quickly Scale
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tetavi a leading technology company that holds the largest AI based volumetric library in the world, today announced its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, Tetavi will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.
Founded in 2016, Tetavi’s leading edge technology platform and wide-ranging immersive content has positioned them at the forefront of the VR, AR, and VFX industries. Their primary technology stack allows them to generate high-quality volumetric content using a portable end-to-end system that can be deployed in almost any venue to deliver high-fidelity live action holograms. Tetavi maintains offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo.
Tetavi will use Microsoft Azure & Mesh to reach a wide-scale audience in a short time, with built in redundancy and security.
“We’re honored to be among such a select group of companies from around the world chosen to join the Microsoft for Startups program, and we plan to leverage this amazing opportunity to its fullest,” said Gilad Talmon, CEO of Tetavi. “Our participation in the program comes at a critical time for our company as we launch our platform to enable scalable generation and consumption of immersive volumetric content for customers.”
“Tetavi’s mission to address an unresolved problem in one of the fastest-growing segments of the immersive content industry is a great fit for the program. We look forward to helping Tetavi deliver their innovative solution to our joint customers,” said Microsoft for Startups.
Lindsay Plotkin
Lindsay Plotkin
