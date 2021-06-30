NORTHWEST ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS AND SOS THREESIXTY ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR INCREASING SCHOOL SAFETY
New Online Boundary Training Course & Workshop Will Benefit NWAIS Member Schools
When everyone who’s part of a school is on the same page when it comes to safety - and shares the same understanding of their roles and responsibilities - it creates a healthy learning environment.”SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northwest Association of Independent Schools (NWAIS) and SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. announce a new partnership to support, strengthen and empower teaching and non-teaching staff to have the safest and most meaningful relationships with students. The company’s new asynchronous online course, “Boundary Training for Schools: Creating a Culture of Safety” – along with an optional follow up workshop experience – will be made available to NWAIS member schools at 50% off the registration fee, with the association also receiving a portion of each course sold.
— Avery Mann, co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.
“Continuous improvement is a core value of our organization, and we aim to provide professional development programs that empower our member schools to be more successful,” said Emily McGrath, Associate Director of NWAIS. “We are thrilled to partner with SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. to offer this important boundary training course which will help our member schools have the best interactions with their students as they strive for exceptional teaching and extraordinary learning opportunities.”
The 30-minute, self-paced online course, designed specifically for independent schools, includes valuable safety resources that provide actionable steps that school communities could take immediately to become safer. Additionally, as part of the yearly administrative fee, schools have access to expert guidance on this subject, after the training, which provides learners with an opportunity to discuss any situation that may arise – or to address any questions.
“Establishing strong and healthy boundaries between teachers, school staff and students is fundamental to having a successful learning environment,” said Nicole Mann, co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. “With practical and relatable examples and case studies, this boundary training will help protect everyone in the school and will leave all staff with a much clearer understanding of their roles and responsibilities.”
The online course, which is applicable to all members of a school community, is available at $45.95 per staff member and takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The yearly access and administrative fee of $995 (which will be discounted 50%) also allows schools to enroll additional learners at any time throughout the year. A Certificate of Completion – for insurance and legal requirements - is also included.
About NWAIS
The Northwest Association of Independent Schools is a nonprofit membership association that provides accreditation, professional development and support services to over 110 schools in Alaska, British Columbia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. NWAIS shapes the future of education by fostering transformative school leadership and advancing, energizing and sustaining regional independent schools.
About SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is comprised of individuals who have devoted their lives and careers to protecting children. Through a deep understanding of the unique privilege and enormous responsibility that comes with working with children and being an integral part of their present and future success, SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.’s programs are relatable and effective. The company creates boundary training courses for independent schools in the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.sosthreesixty.com.
