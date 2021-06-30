Scottsdale-based the spr agency Named to 4 Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business Lists for 2021

Al Stevens is the president and founder of Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm the spr agency.

The Scottsdale-based public relations agency ranked in four core categories, including No. 3 rankings for advertising agency and social media marketing agency.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spr agency, a Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm, has been named as a top business marketing agency in four core categories for Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2021, including No. 3 rankings for advertising agency and social media marketing agency.

In addition to the pair of third-place rankings, the spr agency also received Top 10 classifications in Ranking Arizona’s public relations and Internet marketing agency categories. Ranking Arizona is Arizona’s largest business opinion poll, according to publisher AZ Big Media. The annual ranking of the state’s best businesses is now in its 24th year of publication.

It’s the latest honor for the spr agency, which consistently ranks as one of the state’s top social media, public relations and Internet marketing firms.

“We’re honored to be selected by Ranking Arizona and proud to continue our legacy of providing the best possible client representation we can to businesses throughout the United States,” said Al Stevens, president and founder of the spr agency. “It’s gratifying to be recognized for that dedication to our clients.”

The Scottsdale-based agency, which was named Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Public Relations Agency in 2017 as well as No. 1 Best Workplace Culture: Advertising/Marketing Agency by Ranking Arizona in 2019, provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to companies throughout the United States. Previous clients have included national homebuilders, premier master-planned communities, electronics manufacturers, top-rated lawyers and healthcare companies.

Founded in 2008, the spr agency has garnered a reputation for creating and implementing successful digital marketing campaigns for some of today’s leading brands.

The spr agency is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please call (480) 648-1770 or visit https://thespragency.com/.

About the spr agency

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the spr agency provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to a host of successful companies throughout the United States. The company has worked with clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington in recent years. For more information about the spr agency, please visit https://thespragency.com/.

