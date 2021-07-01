Lyme Disease; the Great Imitator Misdiagnosed as Arthritis
Dr. Cass Ingram informs readers and listeners about Lyme Disease and the difficulty in diagnosing as it imitates arthritis, joint pain, and other health issues.
Lyme disease cases are spiking as summer, also known as the tick season, kicks into high gear. Lyme disease is potentially life-threatening, and the CDC estimates the annual number of cases at half a million. Dr. Cass Ingram, nutritional physician and author of The Lyme Disease Cure, cautions people that this number is thought to be on the low side as many cases are hidden and misdiagnosed. The diagnosis difficulties result from Lyme Disease being the great imitator; mimicking arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, MS, and other health issues.
There are several types of life-threatening ticks including the black-legged deer tick, lone star tick, wood tick, and others. These ticks inject unusually destructive types of bacteria known as “spirochetes” into the human body.
Ticks are barely visible to the naked eye and in years past were found only in the Northeastern states. Now, per the CDC, they are found in most states across the U.S.
One of the difficulties in diagnosing the disease is that people do not know they have been bitten or they do not see the common red target ring(s) around a bite, so they do not alert their doctor to the possibility of Lyme disease. If they present with joint pain or swelling in the joint, it is most often diagnosed as arthritis.
“Lyme disease actually invades the deepest recesses of the joint. Thereafter, it seems to selectively hide in the joint capsule, where it causes significant inflammation as well as tissue destruction. Also, through a mechanism yet to be determined it causes rheumatoid arthritis-like damage. Moreover, Lyme arthritis is nearly as stubborn as the standard type of rheumatoid arthritis, being resistant to a majority of medical treatments,” says Dr. Ingram, himself a survivor of Lyme’s disease.
“Fortunately, there is hope. That hope comes from wild nature. Incredibly, there is a wide range of natural complexes capable of obliterating such germs,” says Dr. Ingram.
"Grey squirrels can carry ticks. Dogs and cats can also carry them and bring them into the home.”
Anyone concerned that arthritis or joint pain could be Lyme disease can ask their doctor for a test to ensure they receive an accurate diagnosis. For more information order The Lyme Disease Cure or visit Dr. Cass Ingram at www.cassingram.com.
About the Author Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, a Lyme Disease survivor, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). He is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including The Lyme Disease Cure, he has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
