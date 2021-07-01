Lyme Disease; the Great Imitator Misdiagnosed as Arthritis

The Lyme Disease Cure by Dr. Cass Ingram Dr. Cass Ingram Example of a tick bite

Dr. Cass Ingram informs readers and listeners about Lyme Disease and the difficulty in diagnosing as it imitates arthritis, joint pain, and other health issues.

Lyme disease actually invades the deepest recesses of the joint. Thereafter, it seems to selectively hide in the joint capsule, where it causes significant inflammation as well as tissue destruction.” — Dr. Cass Ingram