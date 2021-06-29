First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Address At Austin Diocesan Council of Catholic Women 71st Annual Convention

June 29, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today delivered a keynote address at the Austin Diocesan Council of Catholic Women 71st Annual Convention celebrating the members’ contributions to their communities. In her remarks, the First Lady congratulated the council on their decades of faith-filled service and spoke about the joy of adoption and the importance of supporting women and children in need.

“I am so glad to be here to talk about the immeasurable joy of being a forever family,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "That is why Greg and I believe so strongly in adoption. Though women may struggle with unplanned pregnancies, they truly have been blessed with the incredible gift of life. It is vitally important that we are lifting them up and surrounding them with love and support."

As one of her signature initiatives, the Texas First Lady launched the Network of Nurture in 2017, joined by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and has since been focused on raising awareness of adoption and on the many ways individuals, families, friends, local leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and faith community members can support foster families and the children in the state’s care.

With a mission centered on spirituality, service, and leadership, the Austin Diocesan Council of Catholic Women consists of affiliated women's organizations in parishes throughout the diocese of Austin, holds membership in the National Council of Catholic Women, and is recgnized by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.