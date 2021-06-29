Bridge Publications and City of Commerce Community and Business Leaders Reach Out to Seniors With a Special Surprise

Bridge Publications, the all-digital print-on-demand publishing house of author L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works. Tamayo Restaurant in the City of Commerce provided special lunches for the seniors. Some of the volunteers who delivered the lunches to 93 seniors living at a nearby apartment complex

An unexpected visit to a City of Industry senior complex this spring brightened the day of those on both the giving and receiving end.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many lives have been turned upside down by COVID-19, says Camila Gonzalez, public affairs director for Bridge Publications, the all-digital print-on-demand publishing house of author L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works. Bridge wanted to do something special for the community and she reached out to local civic leaders as the city was beginning to reopen to find out what project they would like to get behind. Councilman Hugo Argumedo answered immediately—something that will help the seniors. Many older people lack resources or families to look after them.

“This gave us the idea of how we could help in more than one way,” says Gonzalez. She and the other staff at Bridge had already been brainstorming about doing something for nearby Tamayo Restaurant and Art Gallery. Any other time, Tamayo’s would be brimming with customers enjoying their cuisine and ambiance.” But this was before restrictions lifted, and a year of COVID protocols has been very hard on the restaurant industry, trying to survive by providing takeout alone followed by indoor dining at reduced capacity.

Bridge raised the funds to provide a Tamayo lunch to 93 residents of the Rosewood Park Senior Apartment Complex and with the help of restaurant president Humberto Veloso selected the menu and worked out the planning.

Councilman Argumedo pulled together a team of volunteers to deliver the lunches, including his wife Jessa, who also arranged for a truck to come to the restaurant and pick everything up.

Pauline Rodriguez, manager of the Rosewood Senior Apartment Complex, confirmed the time and date and made arrangements to oversee the entire affair.

“I want to thank Bridge Publications for the wonderful opportunity to ensure our seniors had a nice visit and lunch,” said Jessa Argumedo. “The smiles on the seniors’ faces showed how thankful they were.”

“I think all of us as a team pulled together something very good,” said another volunteer. “The seniors are lonely. They were grateful for the thoughtfulness—for someone thinking about them. Delivering the luncheon didn’t feel like work. It was fun.”

One of the residents, suspicious at first when the volunteer came to her door, could hardly believe the meal she was being offered wasn’t a mistake. When the volunteer assured her it was for her, she stayed outside her apartment enjoying the weather and watching the volunteers go from door to door with their packages.

“One of the best moments in this whole activity was seeing Tamayo’s Humberto Veloso’s surprise when we presented him with a $1,000 donation to show our appreciation for their help on the project and to support them in these challenging times,” said Gonzalez.

“You helped from your heart,” said Veloso, “and we were able to help you do so. It not only helped our business after a year of struggle, but it also gave us all something to be part of that made a difference.”

Located at 5600 E. Olympic Boulevard in Commerce, Bridge Publications is the world's largest all-digital, print-on-demand facility. Bridge is a winner of the Manufacturing Leadership 100 awards for 2021 and 11 previous years and has been listed on the ML100 Creators Respond Honor Roll for their work in response to the pandemic.

