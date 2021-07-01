DNA Brands Solar Division Enters Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market
DNA Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX)FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Brands (OTC:DNAX) is pleased to announce that keeping in line with its goal to provide the latest cutting edge and alternative green energy efficiencies and resources. DNA Brands Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, 954Solar,(DBA The Solar Elite), has entered the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging Market. Last week the company signed an exclusive sales and installment agreement with Mas Energy US Inc., a rapidly growing commercial electrical contractor, with offices in South Florida and Denver Colorado. In order to meet the growing demands of this booming market segment, the company will be catering to both residential and commercial charging contracts. DNA Brands will soon begin marketing in both South Florida and Denver Colorado.
The maintenance cost of electric vehicles is lower than conventional petrol/diesel cars. Electric vehicles reduce the carbon footprints released into the atmosphere, which contain toxic gas. According to Allied Market Research, the electric vehicle charger market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to exceed $25.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Adrian Patasar, CEO of DNA Brands said, "In addition to our Solar marketing division, we believe, with the rise of the EV car market, the charging market is a natural fit and progression for our business towards providing energy efficiencies. This agreement compliments the roster of Green products we currently offer our clients. Just as those in the gold rush made fortunes in the pick and axe business, we plan to offer similar ancillary products to the EV and Green energy markets. These industries are anticipated to grow exponentially in the coming years.”
While Adrian is confident that the EV charging market will see a boom in the upcoming years, Fernando Pereyra, CEO of Mas Energy US Inc, talks about the DNA Brands collaboration with his local business setup. He says, "Working with the team at DNA Brands, through their marketing efforts, will only propell both our businesses and encourage local businesses to grow and thrive together. We look forward to servicing the needs in the EV charging systems market and also any other energy efficient needs our South Florida and Denver customers can utilize.”
About Mas Energy US Inc.
Mas Energy US Inc. is a rapidly expanding commercial electrical contractor, with offices in South Florida and Denver Colorado. The company focuses on commercial contracts, offering electrical and energy efficiencies in commercial, residential and industrial real estate markets.
About DNA Brands Inc.
DNA Brands is a Holding company focused on cutting edge emerging markets.
Since March 2020, the company has engaged in Solar Digital Marketing and Sales. Also in January 2021, the company Acquired majority ownership of DNA Tags™, a Blockchain verified Medicinal Packaging Technology, soon to be actively marketed in various medicinal sectors.
