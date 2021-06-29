Unite NY Calls for Open Primaries in New York State

Unite NY Logo Larry Sharpe, Entrepreneur and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York Martin Babinec, Founder, Unite NY

Miniscule Primary Voter Turnout Demonstrates a Glaring Need for Democracy to Be Open to all Voters

Closed primaries are the number one reason why New Yorkers feel trapped, feel powerless and then check-out. This is proven by the embarrassingly low primary voter turnout this year.” — Larry Sharpe