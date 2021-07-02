April Whiting Haraguchi Discusses Tips for Restaurant Owners After COVID
April Whiting Haraguchi recently discussed her top tips for restaurant owners following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Use your POS system data to research best-selling items and customer trends”EWA BEACH, , HI, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The restaurant industry took in roughly $240 billion below the expected numbers for the year in 2020. This upset continued into the beginning of 2021. April Whiting Haraguchi is a successful restaurateur with decades of experience in the industry. She recently discussed her tips for reopening your restaurant and succeeding as the pandemic begins to subside.
"Now is the time to adapt," April Whiting Haraguchi said. "This has been the only way for restaurants to survive throughout the pandemic, and we can expect it to be this way going forward."
The restaurant industry has been extremely unpredictable during the last year and a half. States have changed their requirements multiple times, causing restaurants to close their doors, open them with limitations, and so much more. April Whiting Haraguchi suggested starting by making the most out of your delivery and take-out services.
"Many people are going to feel extra cautious about illness and sanitation for months or even years to come," Haraguchi said. "It's important to continue catering to them with excellent takeout and delivery services."
Haraguchi explained that delivery and takeout have become entirely normal ways to consume restaurant meals in the past couple years. This trend is predicted to remain popular, so restaurants will have to continue to offer top-quality services in this area.
"Communication is key to a restaurant's success, especially right now," Haraguchi added. "You need to be on social media and other online outlets telling your customers what they can expect from your restaurant. You can tell them when you'll be opening, what mask requirements you enforce, and more. This removes any unpleasant surprises upon arrival, keeping customers happy."
Haraguchi suggested that restaurant owners remain flexible. It's going to be essential for restaurant owners to assess what they're customers are ordering and make adjustments. The social and economic environment is far different now than it was before the pandemic. Paying attention to trends and adjusting prices and menu items to suit them can lead you to success during trying times.
"Use your POS system data to research best-selling items and customer trends," April Whiting Haraguchi said. "This can help you adjust to the current environment and lead you toward success."
Haraguchi emphasized the importance of making essential changes. If a menu item isn't selling, remove it from the menu and try something else. Many restaurants have been stripped down to their basics during this pandemic, and this can be used as an opportunity for new beginnings.
"It's time to shake off the dust and get back in the kitchen," April Whiting Haraguchi said. "It's time to work hard, remain flexible, and offer impeccable customer service. This will be the year the restaurant industry makes a comeback."
