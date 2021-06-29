Virginia Department of Veterans Services Recognizes Four Employers For Their Exceptional Efforts Hiring Virginia Women Veterans »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services recently recognized four Virginia companies for their exceptional efforts in their hiring of Virginia women veterans with 2021 V3 Employer Awards. The companies, all of which are Virginia Value Veterans (V3) Certified Employers, were announced at the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit held June 23 and 24.

All four were praised for “going above and beyond as demonstrated by innovation or best practices that promote or increase the hiring of women veterans.” The awards reflect the number of women veterans hired by each employer from January 1 through December 31, 2020. The four categories based on the size of each employer are as follows:

Enterprise Company (255 hires)

Booz Allen Hamilton – McLean

Large Company (22 hires)

Gryphon Technologies – Washington, D.C.

Medium Company (25 hires)

Vector CSP – Elizabeth City, N.C. and Washington, D.C.

Small Company- (9 hires)

Intellectechs, Inc. – Virginia Beach

This is the third consecutive year that Intellectechs have been recognized for the company’s commitment to hiring women veterans and military spouses. “As a woman veteran and as the Deputy Commission who oversees both the V3 and Women Veterans Programs at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, we are extremely appreciative of the extraordinary support these four V3 Certified Employers have shown in hiring Virginia’s women veterans,” said VDVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker.

The theme of this eighth annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit was Empowered BOLD with a Purpose: Finding Clarity Beyond Crisis. This is the second year that the Summit was held as a virtual online event. More than 900 women veterans and others participated in this unique two-day summit which featured more than 60 speakers, forums and discussion groups on topics of importance to women veterans such as programs and services VDVS offers, career strategies, entrepreneurships, educational opportunities, financial stewardship, and personal health and wellness.

Participating partners in the VDVS Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit were the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), Altria, Cohen Veterans Network, Comcast, Cox Communications, Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), Dominion Energy, Leidos, the PenFed Foundation, WR Systems, the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM), the Virginia Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) and Virginia Relay.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

More than 2,300 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 82,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.