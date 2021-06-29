Questex’s IECSC Las Vegas 2021 Celebrates the Rejuvenation of the Wellness and Beauty Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas welcomed over 15,000 spa, wellness, and beauty professionals to the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 20-21, 2021. As one of the first live events at the convention center since the pandemic began, attendance reached a record high as professionals convened to experience leading education and purchase products from more than 300 exhibitors, further solidifying the show’s place as the leading spa & beauty tradeshow for professionals to learn more about the latest trends in the industry.



“On Sunday, we had our best day at ANY trade show – EVER,” said Denise Ryan, Vice President of Celluma Light Therapy. “It was our best IECSC show and our best trade show overall! We are so thrilled to see the beauty industry rebound in full effect.”

Spa and wellness professionals from around the world came to IECSC Las Vegas for the latest in facial treatments, skin care, retail products, cosmetics, equipment/furniture, nutrition and health products, microdermabrasion equipment, permanent makeup, massage products, aromatherapy, spa clothing, hair removal, laser equipment, spa décor, medical spa equipment and more. IECSC Las Vegas co-located with the International Beauty Show (IBS) Las Vegas, giving attendees free access to the IBS show floor where they could meet and shop from additional beauty exhibitors.

Participating companies include new and innovative brands, as well as industry leaders such as: Celluma Light Therapy, Circadia, DMK Skincare, Éminence Organic Skin Care, The HydraFacial Company, IMAGE Skin Care, LightStim, PCA Skin, Sorella Apothecary, and hundreds more.

“We are so appreciative of the support from our exhibitors and attendees in the spa & beauty community. The timing was perfect to be together – in person – for the industry’s largest event of the year, and get back to business,” says Liz Hitchcock, IECSC & IBS Event Director.

In addition to the exhibit hall, IECSC Las Vegas offered a conference program with classes taught by wellness industry icons. Speakers presented content to help attendees grow in their careers, including Esthetics, Business Management, Wellness Elements, Social Media & Marketing, Business Building, Makeup, Medical Spa, and the Advanced Business Seminar. Plus, more than 60 Product Focused Classes were included with exhibit hall admission.

Questex announced the acquisition of the Spa Industry Association, a for-profit business organization focused on the spa and the medical spa industries, at IECSC Las Vegas. Allan Share, President of the Spa Industry Association, joins Questex to help amplify the Spa Industry Association’s voice while solidifying its leadership position in the wellness market and supporting the spa community’s return to business in 2021. “We are very focused on the wellness category and the Spa Industry Association strengthens our commitment to this space,” noted Jill Birkett, Market Leader, Wellness. “We’re excited to welcome Allan to Questex to further extend the Spa Industry Association’s value as an information resource for the Spa industry by leveraging our resources.”

IECSC Las Vegas will head back to the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 25-27, 2022. The show will once again co-locate with IBS Las Vegas. For show information, please visit www.iecsclasvegas.com.

Looking ahead - IECSC Chicago 2021

IECSC Chicago 2021 will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, September 11-13. IECSC Chicago attracts the top spa owners, managers, estheticians, makeup artists and medical spa professionals from the Midwestern region. In addition to the tradeshow floor, this event offers the quality education that sets the IECSC events apart from the rest. IECSC Chicago will once again co-locate with one of the largest beauty events in the nation - America’s Beauty Show - which attracts thousands of beauty professionals. For more information, visit www.iecscchicago.com.

IECSC Florida 2021

IECSC Florida will run October 10-11 and we are thrilled to announce a new location for the 2021 show – the Palm Beach County Convention Center! This event will feature hundreds of spa and wellness companies and a conference program taught by industry rockstars. IECSC Florida is the perfect Southeast venue for industry members to network and relax with peers, renew their passion and rejuvenate business for the year ahead. For show information, please visit www.iecscflorida.com.

IECSC New York 2022

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa professionals are available at the largest Northeast spa and wellness event, IECSC New York, which is scheduled for March 13-15, 2022, at the Javits Convention Center. IECSC New York features hundreds of top spa and wellness brands and a leading conference program. IECSC New York will once again co-locate with IBS New York. For more information, please visit www.iecscnewyork.com.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and a partnership with America Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit www.iecsc.com.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

