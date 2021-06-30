Black Owned Business Marketing Expert Hacks the Internet and Builds Culturally Aware Business Community

Marketing Expert Courtnei Jones

HOPEWELL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent studies show 8 out of 10 Black owned businesses fail in the first two years but one marketing dynamo has the answers to stem the tide of defeat. Meet Courtnei Jones, the founder of Guided Marketing Strategies. This straight no chaser strategist is breaking barriers and busting stereotypes all while building sensational brands through her innovative marketing incubator program. With nearly a decade of experience in marketing and social media strategy, Courtnei’s concentrated community-centered program gets results.

Members of the Guided Marketing Strategies community receive access to video tutorials chock full of the latest brand-building lessons along with live coaching and direct one-on-one feedback sessions. Certified in data analysis and interpretation, each member receives deep hands-on attention from Courtnei to understand how to better serve their customer base. In a time where many bricks and mortar, local, and online businesses felt like the pandemic moved the goalposts, Courtnei steps in with a system that upends the norm resetting the clock for many owners who had given up.

The Guided Marketing Strategies Membership is focused on moving African American self-funded startups into the stratosphere. This multi-level platform teaches the novice and the professional how to experience unexpected growth. Members receive access to a culturally diverse community that is committed to personal and organization-wide success. These accomplished entrepreneurs come from different sectors spanning both product and service-based industries but the one thing they have in common is experiencing measurable benefits from applying Courtnei’s time-tested methods.

The Virginia Commonwealth University grad offers culturally connected marketing advice where she cuts through the bull to giving bare-bones facts so her clients can soar. Her consistent success is the result of her driven nature and no-nonsense approach to wealth building. The Guided Marketing Strategies Membership kicks procrastination to the curb, encouraging the real entrepreneurs to rise to the next level with patient planning, consistent action, and appropriate tools. Members of this exclusive community do not receive fluff rather Courtnei pours into each of them the proven methods she used to hack the internet and win customers for life.

Where some see selling on the internet as the unattainable holy grail, Courtnei shares the secrets to building a sustainable and profitable online brand. Her mission is clear in her straight no chaser approach to marketing. Members like Ebony are raving about this revolutionary platform adding “Courtnei’s expertise will have your business thriving in no time.” Courtnei’s goal is to build community while helping her clients convert their customer base into new rivers of income.

For more information on Guided Marketing Strategies or to interview Courtnei contact her at 804-631-9151 or courtnei@conversionsbycourtnei.com.

www.guidedmarketingstrategies.com