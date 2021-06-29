Pechmann Fishing Education Center’s July Schedule Released
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (June 29, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its July class schedule, which includes an introductory Surf Fishing Workshop on July 16. Participation in the class qualifies attendees to join an optional field trip to the North Carolina coast later in the year.
“Surf fishing can be intimidating. The surf zone is a highly dynamic environment unlike anything else in North Carolina,” explained Gerald Klauss, Education Specialist at the Center. “Our surf fishing workshops are designed to introduce new surf anglers to the specialized equipment and techniques, including reading the beach, hands-on rigging, bait collection and understanding tides.”
All of the courses listed below will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required for most events.
July:
- July 1: Basic Fishing Knots and Rigging, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- July 10: Kayak Fishing Workshop, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 14 and older
- July 10: Family Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 7 and older.
- July 13: Introduction to Fishing for Adults, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (virtual)
- July 14 & 15: Introduction to Fishing for Adults, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
- July 16: Surf Fishing Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- July 20: Level II Intermediate Fly-fishing Course, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- July 22: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
- July 24: Basic Rod Building Course, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ages 16 and older.
Registration for all clinics and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.