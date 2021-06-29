Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,003 in the last 365 days.

Pechmann Fishing Education Center’s July Schedule Released

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (June 29, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its July class schedule, which includes an introductory Surf Fishing Workshop on July 16. Participation in the class qualifies attendees to join an optional field trip to the North Carolina coast later in the year.

“Surf fishing can be intimidating. The surf zone is a highly dynamic environment unlike anything else in North Carolina,” explained Gerald Klauss, Education Specialist at the Center. “Our surf fishing workshops are designed to introduce new surf anglers to the specialized equipment and techniques, including reading the beach, hands-on rigging, bait collection and understanding tides.”

All of the courses listed below will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff.  A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required for most events.

July:

  • July 1: Basic Fishing Knots and Rigging, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • July 10: Kayak Fishing Workshop, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 14 and older
  • July 10: Family Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 7 and older.
  • July 13: Introduction to Fishing for Adults, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (virtual)
  • July 14 & 15: Introduction to Fishing for Adults, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
  • July 16: Surf Fishing Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • July 20: Level II Intermediate Fly-fishing Course, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • July 22Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
  • July 24: Basic Rod Building Course, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

​Registration for all clinics and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.

 

You just read:

Pechmann Fishing Education Center’s July Schedule Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.