Pechmann Fishing Education Center’s July Schedule Released

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (June 29, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its July class schedule, which includes an introductory Surf Fishing Workshop on July 16. Participation in the class qualifies attendees to join an optional field trip to the North Carolina coast later in the year.

“Surf fishing can be intimidating. The surf zone is a highly dynamic environment unlike anything else in North Carolina,” explained Gerald Klauss, Education Specialist at the Center. “Our surf fishing workshops are designed to introduce new surf anglers to the specialized equipment and techniques, including reading the beach, hands-on rigging, bait collection and understanding tides.”

All of the courses listed below will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required for most events.

July:

​Registration for all clinics and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.