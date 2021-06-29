State Recognizes Mill in Pioneer for Workplace Safety Record

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recognizes Pactiv Evergreen Blue Chip Mill in Pioneer, Tennessee, with the Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award.

The award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

“Pactiv Evergreen once again meets the high standards set to receive this award. The company has proven its ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott. “It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.”

Scott recently traveled to Pioneer to present the Volunteer STAR award to Pactiv Evergreen’s managers and employees.

Pactiv Evergreen’s Pioneer facility manufactures wood chips, primarily for the paper industry. TOSHA has honored the site with the Volunteer STAR award four times in the past.

“Pactiv Evergreen – Royal Blue Chip Mill is pleased to receive the Volunteer STAR award,” said Roger Alley, Royal Blue Chip Mill Supervisor. “Pactiv Evergreen believes it is vital that we conduct our business in a safe and healthful manner. The Royal Blue team embodies a safety culture that starts at the individual level. Each of us is encouraged and empowered to call out potential hazards. We take it personally to watch over each other to ensure we each return home safely to our families. Our Royal Blue team recognizes that health and safety performance is a daily target and something that we will always strive to excel in.”

There are currently 35 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. TOSHA awards the company a certificate of recognition, along with a STAR flag it can fly at its facility. The company also has the option of using the Volunteer STAR logo on its correspondences and documents.

The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.

For more information on the Volunteer STAR award program and other TOSHA award programs, contact the agency at (800) 325-9901.

Pictured: Roger Alley, Royal Blue Chip Mill Supervisor, left, and TDLWD Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott