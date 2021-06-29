Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

You're Invited:

Gov. Ricketts to Host "Protect Our Kids & Schools" Town Halls in Grand Island & Nebraska City on Thursday

LINCOLN – On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts will host “Protect Our Kids & Schools” town halls in Grand Island and Nebraska City. At the town halls, Governor Ricketts will discuss major priorities for the state’s schools, including the proposed health education standards and controversial sex education topics contained in them.

At the town hall, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the draft sex education standards, and how Nebraskans can encourage the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap them.

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to the controversial sex education proposal can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Grand Island

When: 11:00AM-12:00PM CT on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Where: Grand Royal Ballroom, Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust, GRAND ISLAND

Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Nebraska City

When: 3:00PM-4:00PM CT on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Where: Steinhart Lodge, Steinhart Park Rd, NEBRASKA CITY

###