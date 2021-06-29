Wipes Market Overview By The Business Research Company

Segments covered: By Type – Disposable Wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes; By Product – Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Others; By Application – Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Others

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the wipes market, the top opportunities in the wipes market segmented by type will arise in the disposable wipes segment, which will gain $2,108.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by product will arise in the baby segment, which will gain $1,104.9 million of global annual sales by 2025, by application will arise in the household sector segment, which will gain $2,629.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The wipes market size will gain the most in China at $657.3 million.



A wipe is a moistened or dry, disposable cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. It can be made of paper, tissue, or nonwoven. Wipes are often used as an antiseptic fabric, primarily for skin cleansing; they are also used to remove dirt or liquid from surfaces and can be subjected to light rubbing or friction. Wipes are used to absorb, retain, or release dust or liquid as needed.

One of the primary advantages of wipes is convenience – using a wipe is faster and easier than dispensing a liquid and then cleaning or removing the liquid with another cloth or paper towel. The raw materials for wiping fabrics include wood pulp, polyester, and viscose, among others.

COVID-19 Impact

The immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was seen in the form of an increase in demand for personal protection and hygiene items. The demand for hygiene-related items like face masks, hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, protective goggles thermometers and household and disinfectant wipes had increased multifold during the early days of the pandemic. Consumers panicked and started pantry-loading supplies like household cleaners and disinfectants, including wipes. The wipes for household use were in extreme demand, with enhanced disinfection practices. Disinfecting wipes had been supplied in record numbers, and demand for antibacterial wipes and healthcare wipes had also increased to extraordinary rates. Companies started ramping up production to meet the demand, while retailers have been seeking to normalize the supply situation by restricting purchases per customer.

Market Size And Growth

The global wipes market is expected grow from $39.6 billion in 2020 to $41.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wet tissues and wipes market is expected to reach $48.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Wipes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change To 2030 overs major wipes companies, wipes market share by company, wipes manufacturers, wipes market size, and wipes market forecasts. The report also covers the global wipes market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Wipes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3138&type=smp

Global Outlook

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the wipes market, accounting for 34.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wipes market will be South America and the Middle East where growth will be at compound annual growth rates of 6.4% and 5.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.4% and 4.1% respectively.

Wipes Market Trends And Strategies

Market-trend-based strategies for the wipes market include focusing on using eco-friendly raw materials in order to develop biodegradable wipes, investing in developing reusable wipes in order to promote sustainability and reduce wastage, investing in developing multi-surface wipes for commonly touched surfaces, developing disinfecting wipes to benefit from raised public awareness about the significance of adequate surface disinfection, developing toxin free baby wipes for the delicate skin of new born babies, investing in developing pocket anti-bacterial wipes which are convenient and can be carried outdoors to reduce infection, and focusing on mergers and acquisitions to cater to the needs of various industries and to expand the market.

Wipes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Disinfectants Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/