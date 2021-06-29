GLocalMind Announces Matthew Brown as CEO of GLocalMind Inc.
GLocalMind Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Brown as their Chief Executive Officer.
Matt is a highly experienced business leader, having worked in market insights and data collection since 2000 with a focus on the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector since 2004. His experience spans business development, product training, thought leadership, people management, operations, product innovation and commercialization strategies, business strategy formulation implementation, and global site location analysis and deployment.
“I am delighted to become GLocalMind’s Global CEO and would like to thank the Partners, Sandeep Sankhla and Vrinda Deval for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. Having spent a year working with our team members in India, Europe, and the USA I have been impressed with the passion, loyalty, and expertise they have shown. I am excited to help guide GLocalMind through the next phase of its growth and development, raising the company’s profile and maximizing the value we can bring to our customers”, said Matt.
Before joining GLocalMind, Matt held leadership positions with Sermo, MRops, Survey Sampling International, and Smart Connect Research. He has been with GLocalMind for the past year as the Senior Vice-President leading business development in Europe.
“We are delighted to have Matt take on a leadership position at GLocalMind," says Vrinda Deval, Managing Partner at GLocalMind. “His business acumen, operational strength, and depth of experience in the industry make him the ideal choice. Sandeep and I are excited and confident of Matt’s ability to lead and grow the company.”
GLocalMind is a global healthcare fieldwork company that provides access to key healthcare stakeholders - physicians, patients, and payors. Leveraging their high-quality global panels, ability to custom recruit, and a good understanding of local markets, they work collaboratively to support qualitative and quantitative market research needs.
Using double opt-in, permission-based techniques, their 900,000+ panelists include physicians across specialties, KOLs, Payers, Nurses, Dentists, Veterinarians, Ophthalmologists, Opticians, Pharmacists across key markets in the US, Canada, EU5, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East.
