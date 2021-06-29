Garrisons Lake Boat Ramp to Temporarily Close for Reconstruction

The Garrisons Lake boat ramp and parking lot in Kent County will temporary close for reconstruction beginning Monday, July 12, 2021, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced. Project completion is anticipated by Dec. 1, 2021, weather permitting. The public fishing area on the north side of the pond, including the fishing pier and parking lot, will remain open.

The project will involve reconstruction of the boat ramp, installation of a new courtesy dock, repaving the existing parking lot and installation of a portable toilet enclosure.

Alternate nearby public ponds with boat ramps also managed by DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife include Moores Lake and Derby Pond near Dover and Mud Mill Pond west of Camden.

For more information on the Garrisons Lake boat ramp reconstruction project, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

