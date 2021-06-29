Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is Expected to Reach $38.21 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Environmental pollution through disposal of battery, increase in demand for electrical vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV/PHV), and rise in craze for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices drive the growth of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market. Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global lithium-ion battery recycling industry was estimated at $1.33 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $38.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Environmental pollution through disposal of battery, increase in demand for electrical vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV/PHV), and rise in craze for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices drive the growth of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market . On the other hand, increasing focus on lowering cost of li-ion battery rather than its recyclability restrains the growth to some extent. However, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets and high adoption of electric vehicles are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (320 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12048

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to temporary ban on export & import and the processing & manufacturing activities across the world. This, in turn, declined the demand for lithium batteries from several industry verticals, thereby impacting the global lithium-ion battery recycling market.

However, the global situation is being ameliorated gradually and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is analyzed across battery chemistry, source, recycling process, end use, and region. Based on source, the electronics segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The electric vehicles segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 45.5% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12048?reqfor=covid

By end-use, the non-automotive segment garnered the major share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the automotive segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 41.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 40.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12048

The leading market players analyzed in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market report include American Battery Technology Company, Akkuser Oy, Duesenfeld GmbH, Li-Cycle Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Umicore, Fortum Corporation, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Retriev Technologies, Inc., and Lithion Recycling, Inc. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Battery Technology Market – Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Lithium Air Batteries Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Portable Battery Market:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Battery Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Secondary Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Disposable Batteries Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com