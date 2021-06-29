Acronis Appoints Multipoint Group as EMEA Distributor

Acronis is part of a suite of MultiPoint Group products offering a strong cyber strategy

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multipoint Group , distributor of Cyber Strong protection solutions throughout Europe and the Middle East, has been appointed as an exclusive distributor for Acronis, the award-winning backup software for home, business and MSPs.



Multipoint Group will be distributing the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform, built to enable cyber protection services for managed service providers (MSP), and Acronis Cyber Protect , which safeguards companies from downtown, data loss and security breaches, disaster recovery and backup at low cost.

Acronis Cyber Cloud is a platform that enables service providers to deliver cyber protection in an easy, efficient and secure way. With a single platform, a Service Provider can create for its customers hybrid cloud backup, disaster recovery, ransomware protection, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services, all managed from a centralized console.

Multipoint Group promotes cyber strong strategies through products that enable discovery, management, control and protection. “The IT landscape is changing. Businesses are moving faster, so they look for providers that can support their entire IT environment and meet their needs quickly and efficiently. This can be answered by providers with the power of Acronis Cyber Cloud platform and Multipoint MSP Cloud ,” said Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group.

“By becoming an MSP, a professional service provider can offer his clients financial and operational benefits through a simpler and more agile subscription model while creating for himself a constant income flow. The new model creates a stronger long-term relationship between providers and end clients, which also contributes to the provider's success. Platform management is performed by the MSP admin and it helps the business grow and expand,” Resnik added.

About Multipoint Group

Multipoint Group is a leading distributor of IT security and internet technology solutions, providing channel partners in South EMEA with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors.

Multipoint Group had accelerated growth last year, opening new offices and providing new products for distribution. The Acronis products bring market-leading backup to companies. The Acronis Cyber Protect products will be distributed through Multipoint Group’s offices in the UAE, Romania, Serbia, Israel and Greece.

To learn more about Multipoint Group’s products offering a strong cyber strategy, visit multipoint-group.com.

Contact: Ricardo Resnik Multipoint Group Koropi 19401 Athens, PO Box 285 694 894 2119 http://multipoint-group.com sales-global@multipoint-group.com