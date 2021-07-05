Pageloot Announces the Launch of QR Codes for Classrooms
Digital classrooms face breaches by unidentified frauds & QR codes are created to solve this problem. Pageloot's QR Codes for Classrooms is the solution.TALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Estonia-based QR code generator business, Pageloot announced the launch of QR codes for digital and online classrooms.
For the growing classroom breach complaints, QR codes are the solution. These codes are designed to track digital attendance and allow only authorized students to the classroom. It not only secures the classroom but also makes learning easier for students.
“The purpose of the tool is to help kids in research, save their time and efforts, encourage mentally challenged students, and make access to the classroom available for all in this pandemic. It changes the conventional way of studying for kids and boosts their engagement and interest in educational activities,” said Siim Tiigimagi, one of the co-founders of Pageloot.
When asked what is required to create a QR code, here is what they said:
“It's a simple and fast process; just fill in the required details, choose customization, and download the image. Save the code as a picture and print it or insert it into any document,” said another co-founder of Pageloot Mikk Mel. The
About Pageloot
Pageloot, founded in 2019, is one leading QR Code generator and reader available on the internet offers to make QR Codes in easy steps. It is a 100% free tool; you can make, scan QR Codes or scan barcodes for free. The tool works on all platforms, does not only use to make a QR code but also works as a QR Code Scanner and Barcode Scanner. Its QR Codes can serve various purposes such as payments, healthcare, educational purposes, and plenty more. The team is delivering innovative information distribution solutions to clients for years and consistently outperforming their peers.
