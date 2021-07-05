Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,758 in the last 365 days.

Pageloot Announces the Launch of QR Codes for Classrooms

Pageloot QR Codes

QR Codes can add value to a digital classroom.

Digital classrooms face breaches by unidentified frauds & QR codes are created to solve this problem. Pageloot's QR Codes for Classrooms is the solution.

TALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Estonia-based QR code generator business, Pageloot announced the launch of QR codes for digital and online classrooms.

For the growing classroom breach complaints, QR codes are the solution. These codes are designed to track digital attendance and allow only authorized students to the classroom. It not only secures the classroom but also makes learning easier for students.

“The purpose of the tool is to help kids in research, save their time and efforts, encourage mentally challenged students, and make access to the classroom available for all in this pandemic. It changes the conventional way of studying for kids and boosts their engagement and interest in educational activities,” said Siim Tiigimagi, one of the co-founders of Pageloot.

When asked what is required to create a QR code, here is what they said:

“It's a simple and fast process; just fill in the required details, choose customization, and download the image. Save the code as a picture and print it or insert it into any document,” said another co-founder of Pageloot Mikk Mel. The

About Pageloot

Pageloot, founded in 2019, is one leading QR Code generator and reader available on the internet offers to make QR Codes in easy steps. It is a 100% free tool; you can make, scan QR Codes or scan barcodes for free. The tool works on all platforms, does not only use to make a QR code but also works as a QR Code Scanner and Barcode Scanner. Its QR Codes can serve various purposes such as payments, healthcare, educational purposes, and plenty more. The team is delivering innovative information distribution solutions to clients for years and consistently outperforming their peers.

Siim Tiigimagi
Pageloot
+1 213-279-1299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pageloot Announces the Launch of QR Codes for Classrooms

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.