Global Dialysis Market Size on Track to Top $129.75 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

The global dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product & services, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product & services, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the service segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global dialysis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global dialysis market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Angiodynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Davita, and Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

