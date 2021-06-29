The Winners of the 1st Edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards have been revealed

Northern Lights Bar at ION Adventure Hotel 2020 Architectural Design of the Year - Eating Space Company: Minarc Lead Designer: Minarc team Project Location: Selfoss, Iceland Park Hyatt Suzhou 2020 Architectural Design of the Year - Living Space Company: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Lead Designer: Josh Chaiken Project Location: Suzhou, China Virgin Izakaya Bar 2020 Interior Design of the Year – Eating Space Company: YODEZEEN Lead Designer: Artem Zverev Project Location: Kyiv, Ukraine An Introduction of the Unique Bamboo Lodge 2020 Interior Design of the Year – Living Space Company: Yang Yongquan Architectural Lead Designer: Yongquan Yang Project Location: Yibin City, Sichuan Province, China

The program is one of the most highly anticipated acknowledgments in the Hospitality Architectural Design and Interior Design industry.