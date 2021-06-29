The Winners of the 1st Edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards have been revealed
Northern Lights Bar at ION Adventure Hotel 2020 Architectural Design of the Year - Eating Space Company: Minarc Lead Designer: Minarc team Project Location: Selfoss, Iceland
Park Hyatt Suzhou 2020 Architectural Design of the Year - Living Space Company: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Lead Designer: Josh Chaiken Project Location: Suzhou, China
Virgin Izakaya Bar 2020 Interior Design of the Year – Eating Space Company: YODEZEEN Lead Designer: Artem Zverev Project Location: Kyiv, Ukraine
The program is one of the most highly anticipated acknowledgments in the Hospitality Architectural Design and Interior Design industry.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned Farmani Group, along with 3C Awards, is pleased to formally announce the winners of its first edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is open to architects and interior designers around the world who have created incredible projects in Hospitality. The LIV Awards program is an inclusive platform, pursuing exceptional projects within the living and eating spaces, from co-living to beach resorts, from fine dining restaurants to pop-up bars.
On April 30th, 2021, the submissions for the 1st edition LIV Hospitality Design Awards were closed, leaving the panel’s esteemed jury of architects, designers, hoteliers, developers, and leaders in interior design and architectural fields to select winners in each category. The program received over 400 submissions from 55 countries, covering 64 categories in the first year alone.
“We truly believe in the power of hospitality architecture and interior design to foster exceptional guest experience” says co-founder and Program Director, Astrid Hébert. "As such, we are very pleased to announce the winners of our first edition, who will receive prestigious recognition, acknowledging their company’s expertise while gaining greater exposure. We wish to congratulate all winners and participants for taking us on such an incredible journey.”
For more information about the LIV Hospitality Awards, or to view the full list of winners, please visit https://www.livawards.com.
About the LIV Hospitality Design Awards
Farmani Group and 3C Awards assembled LIV Hospitality Design Awards to bring more attention to Architectural Design and Interior Design in Hospitality.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is a sibling program of the LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), The International Design Awards (IDA), and The BLT Built Design Awards, all focusing on Architecture, Interior Design and Lighting, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Prize today.
3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. 3C Awards is part of a larger organization called 3C Group based in Switzerland and specialized in Awards, Marketing, Media, and Events. 3C Group is a sister company to Farmani Group, founded by Hossein Farmani.
