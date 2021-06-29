Top Chef Has Book Published on COVID-19

Book Cover of SLAUGHTERED: How Inconsistent Lockdowns Collapsed the Hospitality Industry During COVID-19 by Chef Vincent Tropepe

Award winning chef and hospitality advocate, Vincent Tropepe has book published titled: SLAUGHTERED the first book dedicated to hospitality industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning chef, published author and culinary personality Vincent Tropepe has authored a new book on the hospitality industry and COVID-19.

In his sophomore work, SLAUGHTERED! How Inconsistent Lockdowns Collapsed the Hospitality Industry During COVID-19, and in true Tropepe fashion, the celebrated chef holds nothing back. “I will leave everything laid out on the field – I think the expression is.” Tropepe said. To date, this is the only book that addresses the collapse of the hospitality industry as it relates to COVID-19.

“During COVID-19 and still to this day, we continue to receive mixed messaging on this life threatening and altering pandemic,”Tropepe said.

Award-winning chef Vincent Tropepe is known for his unparalleled creativity fostered by his intimate relationships with multi-cultural ingredients as well as his leadership in the kitchen and with front of the house staff, so he has a deep understanding of how a restaurant operates.

The book is expertly balanced with data and personal insight is one that all can appreciate. The book is available online through Barnes and Noble. Tropepe looks forward to traveling to promote the book states include, but are not limited to Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.