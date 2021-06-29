Global Telehealth Market Size 2021 Rise at 26.5% CAGR, Will Reach USD 475.50 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Telehealth Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 62.45 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 475.50 Billion by 2026, at 26.5% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are American Well, MDLIVE, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., Doctor on Demand, Inc., Dictum Health, Inc., Grand Rounds, Inc., OpenTelehealth, Medtronic and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Telehealth Market By Type (Hardware, Software, & Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, & Others), By Modality (Store-and-Forward, Real-Time, & Remote Patient Monitoring), By Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based & On-Premises), By End-Users (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 - 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Telehealth Market size & share expected to reach to USD 475.50 Billion by 2026 from USD 62.45 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Telehealth Market: Overview

Telehealth is a technological form of delivering healthcare services over a range of communicative technologies such as mobile devices and computers from a remote location. Telehealth services are often considered as the primary source of providing healthcare services to people living in rural areas and consumers with sources presiding with limited mobility, time, and transportation capabilities. The driving factors behind the significant growth of the telehealth market can be contributed to an increased adoption rate of telehealth technology in the field of radiology, cardiology, and behavioral health among others.

Furthermore, a rising trend of online consultation services will further propel the growth of the global telehealth market towards a positive outlook. Additional factors include the increasing rate of elective surgeries and reduced hospital visits for regular checkups will further increase the footprint of the market during the forecast. The advent of COVID-10 has tightened social distancing norms which increases the value of telehealth products and solutions during the forecast. The rise in population, increased demand for expanding healthcare access, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions among others will further nudge the market toward a ballooned state.

Industry Major Market Players

American Well

MDLIVE Inc.

Teladoc Health Inc.

Doctor on Demand Inc.

Dictum Health Inc.

Grand Rounds Inc.

OpenTelehealth

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Asahi Kasie Corporation

Iron Bow Technologies

Telespecialists LLC

GlobalMed

Market Dynamics

The global telehealth market can be divided into telemedicine, patient monitoring, continuous medical education, and others on the basis of type. The telemedicine segment can be further broken down into teleradiology, teleconsultation, tele-ICU, telestroke, telepsychiatry, and teledermatology. The segment of telemedicine is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to a surge of physicians joining telehealth platforms coupled with increased adoption of software and growing emphasis on continuous patient care.

The global telehealth market can be divided into healthcare facilities, home care, and others on the basis of end-users. The healthcare facilities segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue contribution. Factors contributing to the dominant position of the market are increasing telehealth solutions in order to lessen the burden on medical specialists and a rise in government expenditure for similar applications.

Here are the key developments in the global telehealth market that are expected to shape the outcome of the sector:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India collaborated with the Board of Governors and NITI Aayog to issue guidelines for telemedicine practice in India paving the way for a large consumer base available for service.

Teladoc Health acquired InTouch Health which further provides the latter with an established network of 450 hospitals.

Zava recently announced a USD 32 Million investment series A funding for expanding in the region of Europe from the equity firm HPE Growth.

Global Telehealth Market: Segmentation

The global telehealth market can be segmented into type, application, modality, mode of delivery, end-users, and regions.

On the basis of type, the global telehealth market can be divided into hardware, software, & services. The service segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast due to contributing factors such as increased virtual consultations, teleconsultation reimbursements by government policies, and increased funding for the technology to name a few. On the basis of application, the global telehealth market can be fragmented into telemedicine, patient monitoring, continuous medical education, and others. The telemedicine segment can be further broken down into teleradiology, teleconsultation, tele-ICU, telestroke, telepsychiatry, and teledermatology, among others. The telemedicine segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to increased adoption of software, an increasing number of physicians joining virtual consultation applications, and a growing emphasis on continuous patient monitoring solutions. On the basis of modality, the global telehealth market can be fragmented into store-and-forward, real-time, and remote patient monitoring. The real-time segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to rising demands of e-visits and less cost compared to face-to-face consultation.

North America Is Expected To Exhibit Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast in terms of market share. Factors contributing to the dominant position of the region can be due to the presence of key players in the region, increased prevalence of healthcare facilities, improving technological advancements, and increased government facilities for the same will further boost the market footprint during the forecast. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse in the full report “Telehealth Market by Type (Hardware, Software, & Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, & Others), By Modality (Store-and-Forward, Real-Time, & Remote Patient monitoring), By Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based & On-Premises), By End-Users (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/telehealth-market

The global telehealth market can be segmented into:

Global Telehealth Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Telehealth Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Telemedicine Teleradiology Teleconsultation Tele-ICU Telestroke Telepsychiatry Teledermatology

Patient Monitoring

Continuous Medical Education

Others

Global Telehealth Market: By Modality Segment Analysis

Store-and-Forward

Real-Time

Remote Patient monitoring

Global Telehealth Market: By Mode of Delivery Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based Delivery

On-Premises Delivery

Global Telehealth Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

Others

