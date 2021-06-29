Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,988 in the last 365 days.

Æsir Technologies Announces UL 1989 Certification

UL1989 certification for Æsir Technologies demonstrates our commitment to safety and risk reduction within the data center marketplace

UL1989 certification represents an important milestone for us”
— Randy Moore, CEO
JOPLIN, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Æsir Technologies is pleased to announce that it has received UL1989 certification from CSA (www.csagroup.org) on its NiZn battery technology for standby battery use in energy storage solutions. This milestone represents another step for Æsir Technologies in its development of superior power solutions for data centers and further confirms the safety, reliability and sustainability of its data center battery technology.

“UL1989 certification demonstrates our commitment to safety and risk reduction within the data center marketplace”

Power reliability and sustainability for data centers is at the forefront of developing power technologies. To receive UL1989 certification for safety standby batteries along with our UL94V2 flammability rating demonstrates to our data center partners that Æsir Technologies is committed to safety while providing robust power solutions.

About The CSA Group
CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. They are a leader in Standards Development and in Testing, inspection and Certification around the world including Canada, The United States, Europe and Asia. Their mandate is to hold the future to a higher standard.

About Æsir Technologies
Æsir Technologies, Inc. mission is to develop revolutionary, high performance batteries that are safe, environmentally responsible, sustainable and economical. Today, Æsir is leveraging decades of research in zinc battery technology with the latest advances in material sciences and combining them with Æsir proprietary innovations including Rechargeable Zinc Air Batteries and Rechargeable Nickel Zinc Battery technologies.

Kirk Plautz
Æsir Technologies
+1 813-267-5669
kirk.plautz@zafsys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Æsir Technologies Announces UL 1989 Certification

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.