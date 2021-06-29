Æsir Technologies Announces UL 1989 Certification
UL1989 certification for Æsir Technologies demonstrates our commitment to safety and risk reduction within the data center marketplace
UL1989 certification represents an important milestone for us”JOPLIN, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Æsir Technologies is pleased to announce that it has received UL1989 certification from CSA (www.csagroup.org) on its NiZn battery technology for standby battery use in energy storage solutions. This milestone represents another step for Æsir Technologies in its development of superior power solutions for data centers and further confirms the safety, reliability and sustainability of its data center battery technology.
— Randy Moore, CEO
Power reliability and sustainability for data centers is at the forefront of developing power technologies. To receive UL1989 certification for safety standby batteries along with our UL94V2 flammability rating demonstrates to our data center partners that Æsir Technologies is committed to safety while providing robust power solutions.
About The CSA Group
CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. They are a leader in Standards Development and in Testing, inspection and Certification around the world including Canada, The United States, Europe and Asia. Their mandate is to hold the future to a higher standard.
About Æsir Technologies
Æsir Technologies, Inc. mission is to develop revolutionary, high performance batteries that are safe, environmentally responsible, sustainable and economical. Today, Æsir is leveraging decades of research in zinc battery technology with the latest advances in material sciences and combining them with Æsir proprietary innovations including Rechargeable Zinc Air Batteries and Rechargeable Nickel Zinc Battery technologies.
