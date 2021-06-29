The Magic in the Stones
A story about wondrous creatures and enchantmentsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often said that there is something quite magical in the lives of kids as they grow up and explore the world around them. It is often when they are young when children discover the extraordinary in seemingly mundane places and things. But in the case of author Randi McKinnon’s story, "The Magic Stones," this is taken to a whole new level when Molly and Pete, the protagonists, go off on a journey to find a magical cave. Once they reach their destination, however, their lives change forever as their dreams seemingly turn into reality!
Author Randi McKinnon is a retired baker and chef, who worked for 40 years before shifting gears to writing children’s stories. She came from Norway where she grew up hearing stories from her grandparents about trolls, fairies, and other mythical creatures and places, which she then used when she started making her own stories. With these tales in her mind and heart, she moved from Norway to Oregon and drew upon her memories when writing stories.
The story follows Molly and Pete, who were told about a magical cave that was almost impossible to find. Kids being kids, they successfully do so! But what they find is something beyond magical, even though the cave in itself is already full of fantastic flora and fauna. They both meet some fairies who, after learning about their stories, give them treasures that hold the key to the next chapter in their lives.
McKinnon’s tale is suited for both kids and adults alike. This book is ideally a shared reading to help parent and child bond over McKinnon’s fantasy. Get a copy today!
Visit www.randinmckinnonbooks.com to learn more.
