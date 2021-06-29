Inskin Media hires Anna Forbes as Chief Operating Officer as it furthers mission to maximise impact in digital campaigns
The ad technology company is growing fast, having also promoted Holly Morrison to Insight Manager to support the research team in EMEALONDON, UK, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made another key appointment as it continues its global expansion, with Anna Forbes appointed as Chief Operating Officer.
Anna will be responsible for the smooth running of the business to ensure maximum client satisfaction, whilst developing long-term strategy in conjunction with the C-suite and shareholders.
Previously UK General Manager at The Trade Desk, Senior Director at Xandr and COO and Co-founder of Brainient, subsequently sold to Teads, Anna has close to two decades’ experience at the bleeding edge of advertising technology, leading teams across Europe and the US. She has a track record of building start-ups and scale-ups in order to achieve their maximum potential ahead of acquisition or IPO.
Her wealth of commercial experience includes establishing the European hub of tech unicorn, The Trade Desk and she also served as the EMEA Sales Director at AppNexus, which was acquired by AT&T.
A regular speaker within the Adtech community, Anna also has a BSc (Hons) in International Management from the University of Manchester’s Institute of Science and Technology and a Certificate in Management Essentials from Harvard Business School Online.
Anna comments: “With growing numbers benefitting from Inskin Media’s unique approach, I am delighted to help ensure the smooth running of the business so that all of our clients can develop creative campaigns which cut through the noise online. As we continue to help publishers and brands turbocharge the effectiveness of their campaigns, we are on a mission to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising and to capitalise on the new wave of creativity in programmatic today.”
Holly Morrison has also been promoted to Insight Manager, in recognition of her work supporting Inskin’s commercial teams globally during lockdown; managing its suite of campaign-based research offerings around visual engagement and brand lift studies. Holly will be integral to the further development of Inskin’s growing insights function, as it expands to cope with increased demand for research, analytics and creative best practice from its growing roster of clients. Prior to joining Inskin as Senior Insight Executive, Holly was part of the insight team at Unruly and has specialist experience in research, analytics and engagement. The news also follows the recent appointments of Dominic Tillson as Marketing Director, and Fiona Maynard as Commercial Manager.
Inskin Media partners with 260 publishers, works with over 1,000 blue-chip brand clients and delivers campaigns to more than 2,000 premium websites, globally.
For more information: commercial@inskin.com
About Inskin Media
Inskin Media delivers high impact digital advertising across more than 2000 premium websites globally, working with 260 publishers and more than 1000 leading brands. The powerful, impactful rich-media formats command attention on any device through eye-catching creative that blends seamlessly with each individual environment.
Standardisation technology ensures every ad works perfectly, regardless of platform, media or design, simplifying the process for brands and agencies keen to take advantage of these hugely memorable and powerfully effective advertising opportunities.
Founded in the UK in 2009, Inskin Media now operates internationally, with 8 offices around the globe.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn