BSHEEP - The most disruptive approach to Binance Smart Chain ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSHEEP (BSHEEP) is a community driven project built on Binance Smart Chain. BSHEEP brings the most disruptive approach to the BSC ecosystem: A community based project which ensures that holders of BSHEEP are entitled to receive BNB through the community pool system.

Ecosystem

  • Auto Liquidity Pool: 4% of every transaction contributes towards automatically generating liquidity that goes into Pancakeswap.
  • Redistribution in BNB: 4% of every buy/sell is taken and redistributed to all BSheep holders.
  • BSheep Redistribution: 1% of every buy/sell is redistributed to all BSheep holders in BSheep.

Tokenomics

Roadmap

Q2, 2021:

  • Private Sale
  • Weekly AMA
  • DXsale presale completion
  • Launch on Pancakeswap
  • Partnership with listing sites - CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko
  • Logo update on BSCscan & Trust Wallet

Q3, 2021:

  • Tradeable NFT’s for BSheep - Creating a limited supply/edition of BSheep NFT’s
  • NFT Platform for creating customize NFT’s
  • Creating relationships with crypto youtubers & influencers
  • Speedbuy - App within the BSheep website which allows users to purchase directly from the BSheep website without having to go on Pancakeswap

Q4, 2021:

  • Launching BSheep on-to more DEX (Decentralized Exchange) such as 0x, Dodo, etc.
  • NFT & Meme competitions with other Meme tokens.
  • Limited Edition merchandise give-aways.

Media Contacts -

Website: https://bsheep.finance/
Audited by Solidity Finance: Solidity Finance Audit Result


You just read:

