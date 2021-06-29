BSHEEP - The most disruptive approach to Binance Smart Chain ecosystem
/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSHEEP (BSHEEP) is a community driven project built on Binance Smart Chain. BSHEEP brings the most disruptive approach to the BSC ecosystem: A community based project which ensures that holders of BSHEEP are entitled to receive BNB through the community pool system.
Ecosystem
- Auto Liquidity Pool: 4% of every transaction contributes towards automatically generating liquidity that goes into Pancakeswap.
- Redistribution in BNB: 4% of every buy/sell is taken and redistributed to all BSheep holders.
-
BSheep Redistribution: 1% of every buy/sell is redistributed to all BSheep holders in BSheep.
Tokenomics
Roadmap
Q2, 2021:
- Private Sale
- Weekly AMA
- DXsale presale completion
- Launch on Pancakeswap
- Partnership with listing sites - CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko
- Logo update on BSCscan & Trust Wallet
Q3, 2021:
- Tradeable NFT’s for BSheep - Creating a limited supply/edition of BSheep NFT’s
- NFT Platform for creating customize NFT’s
- Creating relationships with crypto youtubers & influencers
- Speedbuy - App within the BSheep website which allows users to purchase directly from the BSheep website without having to go on Pancakeswap
Q4, 2021:
- Launching BSheep on-to more DEX (Decentralized Exchange) such as 0x, Dodo, etc.
- NFT & Meme competitions with other Meme tokens.
- Limited Edition merchandise give-aways.
Media Contacts -
Website: https://bsheep.finance/
Audited by Solidity Finance: Solidity Finance Audit Result