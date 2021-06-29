The Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Industry Adopts Data Analytics For Effective Operations

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supermarkets and hypermarkets are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyse data, it will become easier for supermarkets and hypermarkets to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers. Thus, this is expected to drive the market going forward.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets market consists of sales all sorts of goods and some services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing, fresh, frozen and canned foods and dry goods, including those such as tea, coffee, spices, sugar, and flour; fresh fruits and vegetables; and fresh and prepared meats, fish, and poultry to ultimate users. They also have nonfood items in their portfolio. They typically operate on the self-service principle.

TBRC’s hypermarkets and supermarkets market research report is segmented by type into supermarkets, hypermarkets and by ownership into retail chain, independent retailer.

The global supermarkets and hypermarkets market size is expected to grow from $2498.09 billion in 2020 to $2632.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Supermarkets and hypermarkets market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3289.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

North America is the largest region in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global market. The Middle East is the smallest region in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market.

Major companies in the market include Target CorporationCarrefour, Aldi, Wal-Mart, Tesco, Carrefour.

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides supermarkets and hypermarkets market overview, forecast supermarkets and hypermarkets market size and growth for the whole market, supermarkets and hypermarkets market segments, and geographies, supermarkets and hypermarkets market trends, supermarkets and hypermarkets market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

