Joblio CEO Wins Excellence Innovation Award in Human Rights Protection

CEO Jon Purizhansky’s innovative talent was recognized by the Abrahamic Business Circle

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joblio CEO and global relocation expert Jon Purizhansky has received an “Excellence Innovation Award in Human Rights Protection” from the Abrahamic Business Circle in Dubai, UAE. Purizhansky was awarded for his work in the sector of ethical global recruitment. His leadership at Joblio, a technological platform aimed at perfecting the ethical relocation of human capital across the globe, was honored by the Circle.

“I am incredibly humbled for receiving an Excellence Innovation Award in Human Rights Protection from the Abrahamic Business Circle,” Purizhansky said. “It wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of the Joblio, Inc. team.”

THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE was formed as the result of the Abraham Accords - a joint statement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States reached on August 13, 2020. The organization promotes global peace through commerce and recognizes innovative business leaders and humanitarians each year with its prestigious awards.

About Joblio, Inc: Joblio is a leading technology platform in the global migrant labor industry based in Miami, FL. Founded by Jon Purizhansky and his co-founder Michael Shvartsman in 2020, Joblio prevents fraud and ensures compliance with labor laws in the processes of human capital relocation across the world. By directly connecting migrant laborers with their employers, Joblio removes middlemen from the hiring process to ensure fair and prosperous employment.

