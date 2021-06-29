The Greatest Crime Against Humanity Is Human Trafficking - Voices Speak Out Wednesday
Human Rights Online Conference Includes Activists, Members of Congress, and Survivors
Human Trafficking is a crime against humanity. It is imperative that we unite to stop 21st Century Slavery.””WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) In response to the monumental crisis and increase in the numbers of victims of human trafficking, Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) will hold an urgent online conference Wednesday, June 30, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EDT.
— Andi Buerger, JD
VAT is outraged that the numbers of human trafficking victims - men, women, children - have had their lives compromised for profit. Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide operating in the shadow. This is 21st century slavery.
Without the benefit of accurate information available regarding the true numbers on victims of human trafficking, Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) is demanding that this information be made public immediately to protect human rights for all.
Hear Top Voices from the U.S. and Mexico working to end 21st Century Slavery. Learn from Members of Congress changing legislation to protect victims of all ages and gender. Hear testimony from industry experts detailing how criminal predators infiltrate the arts and other areas once thought safe for children. Find out why survivors and human rights activists dedicated to eradicating the evil of human trafficking need your voice to turn the tide on sexual predators who enslave innocents for profit.
A few minutes before our start time, please join us at Facebook.com/VoicesAgainstTrafficking or simply go to VoicesAgainstTrafficking.com and click on the Direct Link for the live stream of this time sensitive event!
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
11 am - 12:30 pm PDT / 2 pm - 3:30 pm EDT (UTC-6pm)
Various media outlets will also simulcast or stream this event. YouTube/VoicesAgainstTrafficking will live stream this event as well.
