Waman Books Publishing. LLC. Releases first coloring/activity book titled ‘RAMBEE BOO PRACTICES HEALTHY HABITS TOO!’

‘Rambee Boo practices healthy habits too!’ offers a fun coloring book with adorable illustrations to keep children entertained while promoting healthy habits.

ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reena Korde Pagnoni, founder of Waman Book Publishing, has announced the first coloring/activity book of The Rambee Boo Series will make its official debut on June 29, 2021. ‘Rambee Boo Practices Healthy Habits Too!’ brings back the fun and excitement of the book series with a positive message of practicing healthy habits for children.

The Rambee Boo Series was created amid the COVID- 19 quarantine. It was during this time that Pagnoni and her family added a new pet, Rambee Boo, to the mix. The Rambee Boo Series is based on Pagnoni’s son Rock and puppy Rambee Boo. “We strive to provide children with a fun and educational experience while promoting learning and healthy development,” said Pagnoni.

The Rambee Boo Series will release its fifth book of the Series titled ‘RAMBEE…BOO! HALLOWEEN’ on August 3, 2021.

The Rambee Boo Series has been met with wide success and the books are available on Wamanbooks.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Indigo and other book retailers. Signed copies can be purchased directly from the Waman Book Publishing website. More information can be found at https://www.wamanbooks.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therambeebooseries
Facebook: http://facebook.com/therambeebooseries
Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/Therambeebooseries
Website: http://www.wamanbooks.com
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/reena-korde-pagnoni-944ba0202/

Reena Korde Pagnoni - Author, Creator, CEO
WAMAN BOOKS PUBLISHING, LLC.
wamanbooks@gmail.com

