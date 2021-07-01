Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westway Workplace: SCIF As A Service Throughout The United States

Westway Workplace LLC

Westway Workplace LLC westwaywp.com 571-299-6990

Cost to build a SCIF The average SCIF cost between $500 to $1,200 a square foot to build. This is an excessive costs for smaller government contracting companies. Let Westway Workplace be your vehicle to winning classified contracts.

Today, Westway Workplace LLC. announced immediate availability of their secure workplace solutions.

At Westway Workplace LLC, we can get you into the right space at the right time to help transform and grow your business at Westway Workplace LLC.”
— – Frank S., Director of Operations

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many customers have already benefited from deploying their secure workplace solutions. John B., a Director of Operations, Recently Commented, “Westway has been an innovator in the development of scalable and flexible accredited SCIF and collateral space. They are very easy to work with and are willing to help businesses from small to large obtain the space they need. Since the sales and operational personnel of Westway have real-world experience in government security offices, they know what it takes to achieve and maintain accreditation. Given their philosophy of providing a “single-stop” solution, they can help less experienced entities as well as the most experienced entities achieve their needs in a cost-effective manner. I highly recommend Westway to any governmental agency or contractor in need of SCIF or collateral space.”
– John B., Director of Operations

Westway Workplace - United States Secure Facility Solution

