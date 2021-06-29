Dimitra Agriculture Releases Digital Token Offering

To accelerate the Dimitra mission and enrich the lives of farmers and farming communities around the world we are launching our Dimitra Digital Token.

Every smallholder farmer, regardless of economic standing, should benefit from simple, beautiful and useful technology.” — Jon Trask, CEO - Dimitra

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agricultural development is one of the most powerful mechanisms to end extreme poverty, boost shared prosperity, and feed nearly 10 billion people by 2050. Compared to other sectors, growth in the agriculture sector is 2-4x more effective in raising standards of living of the world’s poorest. Emerging technology plays a critical role in supporting this development and Dimitra has developing a leading platform to act as an enabler to Agricultural Development ( https://www.dimitra.io The global agri-food industry is forecasted to be worth an estimated 8.5 trillion dollars and technologically is changing quickly. Blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, drones, robotics and many emerging technologies are creating a significant advantage for farmers around the world.Innovation is more important in modern agriculture than ever before. The industry as a whole is facing huge challenges: rising costs of supplies, a shortage of labor, and changes in consumer preferences for transparency and sustainability. Technology will be a major contributor to addressing the current challenges.Dimitra Incorporated is an agricultural technology company committed to advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). We have designed and implemented a software platform targeted at the upstream end of the Agrifood value chain, this includes the world’s approximately 570 million farms plusinput suppliers, service providers, equipment suppliers and ancillary businesses.Over the past year, the Dimitra team has worked alongside global governments, farmer associations, NGOs, and development banks. The common thread of these organizations is the need for ”Smart Farming” solutions designed to enhance food security through sustainable agriculture, engage this and the next generation of farmers, and drive economic development by transforming subsistence farming into profitable, economically viable businesses.In response to these projects, our team of advisors, farmers, developers, data scientists, blockchain architects, and machine learning specialists have developed a customizable enterprise grade system including mobile and web applications with 13 complimentary working modules that consolidate complex inputs including sensors, satellite data, genetics, and a global library of best practices covering livestock and crop management.Our “Farmer First” design philosophy focuses on user experience and transforming data into simple and actionable recommendations. Delivered via mobile devices, the farmer benefits from technological tools, educational material, and business management techniques.Delivering agriculture technology to smallholder farmers on a global scale will require the cooperation of a powerful international ecosystem of partners. Smallholder farmers represent about 500 million farms in the world and produce up to 70% of the world’s produce, a smallholder farm is typically family run and operates on less than 4 hectares of land. Blockchain technology provides the foundation to build a collaborative platform designed to support such an ecosystem.To accelerate our mission and enrich the lives of farmers and grow economies around the world, we made the decision to launch our digital token offering in order to rapidly scale our already successful business and to include the global community in the opportunity for financial participation.On September 15, 2021 we will launch the Dimitra Token. Throughout the summer we will run three Dimitra Ecosystem Initiation Events. We are seeking mission driven Token Holders to join us in developing our ecosystem. Token holders help drive platform growth, ecosystem development, and expedite the delivery of our app to millions of farmers.Our token provides great utility within our ecosystem and the ongoing growth of our platform will create a compounding effect supporting the network for years to come.The development of the Dimitra Ecosystem relies on specific principles to create a successful environment of: Inclusion, Collaboration, Acceleration, Community and Opportunity. Join us in our mission.To learn more please read our whitepaper at https://www.dimitra.io

