Grand Rapids man is 2020 ATV instructor of the year

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named David Andrews Jr., a volunteer ATV safety instructor in Grand Rapids, as the 2020 ATV instructor of the year.

Andrews, a founding member of the Rapids Riders ATV Club, has been a volunteer ATV safety instructor and active in the DNR’s Volunteer Trail Ambassador program since 2007. During that time, he’s taught about 1,200 students as part of 40 classes. In addition, he’s a volunteer firearms safety instructor and active in several other local and statewide conservation and community organizations.

“Whether he’s teaching new riders in class, or reinforcing safe riding habits among the people he meets on the trail through his work as a Trail Ambassador, David has a long track record of helping people enjoy the outdoors safely,” said DNR Conservation Officer Tom Sutherland, who is stationed in Grand Rapids. “He goes above and beyond to ensure people have the skills they need to enjoy a lifetime of safe riding.”

Andrews is among the nearly 1,000 volunteer ATV safety instructors who work with DNR conservation officers to deliver ATV safety training certification. Details about safety courses and training are available on the DNR website, as are ATV regulations.