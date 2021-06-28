Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Amends Border Crisis Disaster Declaration To Include Partnering Counties

June 28, 2021 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a revised disaster declaration in response to the border crisis, which provides more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants. Originally issued in late May for 34 counties along the border, the updated declaration only includes the 28 counties that have locally declared a disaster and agreed to partner with the state on its border security efforts — including arresting and detaining people for crimes related to the border crisis. 

After issuing the original disaster declaration, the Governor met with sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, mayors, and District Attorneys from border communities at his Border Security Summit and asked for their collaboration and partnership to secure the border. Many county leaders have chosen to participate in this partnership, which is reflected in this amended disaster declaration. Additional counties will be added as local disaster declarations are issued. 

"I am grateful for our local partners in our South Texas and border communities who are willing to work alongside the State to keep Texans safe and secure the border," said Governor Abbott. "This amended declaration will ensure that resources and support are surged where they are needed most." 

View the Governor's disaster declaration. 

Counties included in this disaster declaration are Brewster, Brooks, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Goliad, Gonzales, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zapata.

