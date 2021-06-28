Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westway Workplace: SCIF As A Service

Westway Workplace LLC

Westway Workplace LLC westwaywp.com 571-299-6990

Cost to build a SCIF The average SCIF cost between $500 to $1,200 a square foot to build. This is an excessive costs for smaller government contracting companies. Let Westway Workplace be your vehicle to winning classified contracts.

If you are looking for a secure facility to rent, then Westway Workplace is your solution.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westway Workplace is a unique company that provides a secure workplace for those companies that need a specialized secure facility. Westway can provide a single suite to operate out of, or space enough for an entire team to work from. All facilities meet the most stringent and up to date security requirements for government contracting, and secure communications. You can be sure that they can find a place for your companies needs large or small. Westway is committed to meeting their customer needs without over charging them for unnecessary operational needs. Westway is an AFCEA Corporate member, and they can support any secure operational capabilities foreign or domestic. For further information including testimonials, and information on products available to your company please contact us for your companies needs large or small.

Westway Workplace LLC. Can be contacted by the following means:
E-MAIL: info@westwaywp.com
PHONE: (571) 299-6990
www.westwaywp.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Military Industry


