NEW BOOK "GROW RICH" Teaches untold business secrets in both Real Estate and Venture (must read)
Non-fiction paperback book title "Grow Rich" explains creating income by investing in owner financed real estate and investing in start-up companiesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book publisher Mikazuki Publishing House announced the release of its newest non-fiction paperback book title "Grow Rich" by author Kambiz Mostofizadeh. Grow Rich, 172 pages in length, explains the method of creating multiple income streams through the purchase of investing in owner financed real estate and investing in seed stage start-up companies. The average price of a home in the United States in the early 1950’s was approximately $18,000 and rose to a median price of nearly $320,000 by 2021. The overwhelming majority of millionaires in the United States became rich through investing in real estate.
In today's economy it's important to have a myriad of options that will generate revenue for your family and help gain personal wealth. Learn to invest in small businesses and start ups with the tools to guide you during the entire process. Grow Rich also teaches you how to protect yourself from making poor business decisions. Grow Rich also shares with you various ways to acquire real estate property by allowing the seller to finance the down payment and/or monthly mortgage payments. This can help both the buyer and seller achieve a good business relationship.
Kambiz said "Grow Rich represents 25 years of my own business experience and I provide the reader with concrete examples and techniques for growing rich through real estate and angel investing. If you read Grow Rich, you will have the motivation, enthusiasm, and knowledge to confidently transact owner financed property deals. You will also have greater understanding of angel investing and venture capital as well as the details involved in investing in seed stage start-up companies. If there is one business book you must read this year, Grow Rich is it." Grow Rich by author Kambiz Mostofizadeh is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Wal-Mart, and various independent bookstores. For more information visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/1942825439
Kambiz Mostofizadeh
Mikazuki Publishing House
+1 415-326-6151
email us here