Governor Phil Scott Appoints Don Rendall as Interim Chair of the Natural Resources Board

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed Don Rendall as the interim chair of the Natural Resources Board (NRB). The appointment comes following the resignation of Diane Snelling as chair, which is effective July 2.

“Don has the experience to understand the importance of having a clear, predictable and consistent regulatory process, and will be able to hit the ground running in this interim role,” said Governor Scott. “I appreciate his willingness to help us out over the next several months and I know he will serve Vermonters well.”

Rendall will serve as interim chair until a permanent replacement is identified. Governor Scott has asked Rendall to ensure that there is a stable transition, assess current operations and systems, and to recommend improvements and other considerations for a permanent replacement.

“I’m pleased to accept this appointment to serve as interim chair of the NRB,” said Rendall. “I look forward to meeting and listening to the NRB members, staff and other Act 250 stakeholders, as we continue the Board’s mandate to administer Act 250 fairly, efficiently and effectively.”

Rendall retired in 2020 as president and CEO of Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. (VGS). Before joining VGS, he held several executive positions at Green Mountain Power Corporation (GMP), including general counsel and senior vice president of strategy and finance. He practiced law at Sheehey Furlong & Behm in Burlington from 1987 until joining GMP in 2002.

Rendall has served as president of the Vermont Bar Association, board chair of the United Way of Chittenden County, and board chair of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Rendall is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Duke University School of Law.

A process to identify a permanent NRB chair will begin in August, with additional details to come at that time. Rendall will begin serving as interim chair on July 6.

