Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop In McAllen

June 28, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit McAllen will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, June 29. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will co-host the workshop via livestream to represent the TMO, answer questions, and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. McAllen's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, McAllen will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I am committed to working alongside community and business leaders in McAllen to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Visit McAllen at (956) 687-2787

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

