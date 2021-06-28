DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published June 28, 2021)

Webinar on firearms maintenance Anyone interested making sure their firearms are ready for upcoming hunting seasons is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar about the basics of firearms maintenance. The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, June 30, and is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage Anglers can get their fishing questions answered on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page at mndnr.gov/fishing. The page answers questions like: What species can I fish for? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly source of information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations plus an online version of the 2021 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.