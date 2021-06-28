DNR invites public review of the updated David Dill/Arrowhead State Trail master plan (published June 28, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to an open house to review and comment on an updated master plan for the David Dill-Arrowhead State Trail in St. Louis and Koochiching counties.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 7 at the Cook Community Center, located at 510 Gopher Drive, Cook, MN, 55723. The public is invited to attend the open house to review the plan, ask questions and submit comments. No formal presentation will be made.

The David Dill-Arrowhead State Trail is approximately 125 miles long, stretching from an intersection with the David Dill-Taconite State Trail just east of Tower, northwest to an intersection with the Blue Ox Trail just south of International Falls.

The original master plan for the trail was written in 1980 and revised in 1983. The trail is primarily managed for snowmobile use, but other uses such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, hunting and skiing are permitted in certain areas. The proposed plan update retains the current trail uses, but will also allow the trail to be open to off-highway vehicle use in some areas where conditions allow.

Those who are unable to make the open house but wish to review the plan can learn more on the David Dill-Arrowhead State Trail webpage on the DNR website. Written comments may be submitted by email ([email protected]), an online comment form, or U.S. mail (Joe Unger, DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155). The DNR will accept written comments through July 27.